Snoop Dogg & Dr. Dre Confirm New Joint Album ‘Missionary’ Is Almost Complete

Home News Jordan Rizo March 23rd, 2024 - 12:44 PM

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin

A very exciting time for Snood Dogg and Dr. Dre fans are coming up after the musicians confirm their upcoming album. Through a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel, the two iconic rappers enlighten the audience by confirming that they have a new joint album, “Missionary” that is almost complete and ready to be listened to by the public.

According to NME, “Snoop and Dre first began teasing ‘Missionary’ earlier this year.” In addition, the source adds a statement made by Snoop Dogg himself in which he reveals, “I can let the rabbit out of the hat. I’ve been working on a record with Dr. Dre for the past eight months. We’re about ready to drop a single in a couple weeks, so that’s what I’ve been cooking up.” Without a doubt, the rappers have dedicated time and energy into their new upcoming work, which inevitably excites fans and increases their anticipation more than ever.

Given the rappers’ sense of humor and playful personalities, they disclose their upcoming album on The Jimmy Kimmel Show in a manner that fills the room up with laughter. For instance, Dr. Dre shares how he had worked with Dogg before on a previous album called “Doggy Style”. With that being said, they decided to turn it around and make this one “Missionary”, to which Dogg responds that Kimmel has been in that position for 30 years. Clearly joking around, Dogg was able to cheer up the room and elicit many smiles and laughs, which is an excellent technique in encouraging people to listen to their new songs. Many aspects make musicians iconic like Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg. Beyond their evident talents and clear passion for what they do, their personalities and the manner in which they connect with people is truly what makes them stand out among other artists.