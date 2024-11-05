Dr. Dre’s Temporary Restraining Order In Marriage Counselor Lawsuit Dropped

Home News Cait Stoddard November 5th, 2024 - 8:46 PM

According to usatoday.com, a month after Dr. Dre‘s former marriage counselor sued him for alleged harassment, the music producer has won a huge legal victory. Psychotherapist Dr. Charles Sophy, who worked with Dre and his ex-wife Nicole Young throughout their divorce process, alleged in a $10 million lawsuit filed on October, 11 that the Grammy winning producer allegedly incited a “malicious” and “sustained” campaign of alleged harassment, which allegedly included “threats of intimidation and violence” “homophobic rhetoric” and “late night texts.”

During a hearing earlier today, Judge Melanie Ochoa ruled that Sophy’s request for a permanent restraining order against Dre was denied after the counselor’s legal team allegedly failed to “sustain the applicable burden of proof” needed for the order’s approval, according to court documents. The temporary restraining order was subsequently terminated.

Sophy’s case was dismissed without prejudice, which means Dre retains the ability to refile his original claims in a new lawsuit. Dre declined to comment on today’s ruling said attorney Howard E. King. Young filed for divorce from Dre in 2020 after 24 years of marriage by citing irreconcilable differences.

14 months after Dre’s divorce settlement with Young, Sophy claimed in his lawsuit that he allegedly began receiving harassing texts from the producer out of nowhere. According to a text screenshot cited by Billboard and Rolling Stone, Dre texted the doctor in February 2023, by saying he was told something “disturbing” and that Sophy was “going to have to pay for that.”

Also on that month, the doctor alleged that fake FBI agents showed up at his gated community in an attempt to enter his home and “talk” to him but were stopped by a security guard. The incident allegedly made Sophy “fearful for his life” and led him to wear a bulletproof vest for protection, according to the suit.

In a statement at the time, King claimed Sophy only filed his suit after he allegedly failed to push Young into dropping a 2023 “confidential complaint” to the Osteopathic Medical Board of California for “dereliction of duties and incredible incompetence.That complaint seeks revocation of Dr. Sophy’s license,” King said. He added that Sophy was allegedly fired because the counselor encouraged one of the couple’s children “to take sides against Dre, even encouraging his son to go to the press with false allegations to “force a financial settlement that he recommended.”