Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre Postpone Doggystyle Concerts in Solidarity with WGA Strike

Home News Cait Stoddard June 5th, 2023 - 2:42 PM

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin

According to nme.com, artists Snoop Dogg and Dr.Dre announced they will be moving their upcoming Hollywood Bowl shows to October in solidarity with the Writers Guild Of America strike.

The shows were going to celebrate the 30 anniversary of Dogg’s and Dre’s debut album Doggystyle and the performances were set to take place on June 27 and 28. Now, the shows are set for October 20 and 21, with all previously purchased tickets being valid for the new performances.

To help share the news, Dogg went on Instagram to tell people about postponing the concerts til October.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg)

“Due to the ongoing WGA strike and the DGA and SAG/AFTRA negotiations, we have decided to postpone the shows scheduled for June 27 and June 28 at the Hollywood Bowl. We stand in solidarity with the unions and are hopeful that the AMPTP will negotiate fair deals as soon as possible and everybody can get back to work. New dates are now October 20 and 21, 2023.”

Previously, Dogg first showed his support for the WGA strike last month by speaking out during a panel about the parallels between Hollywood writers seeking fair wages and musicians seeking better royalties from streaming.

“Somebody explain to me how you can get a billion streams and not get a million dollars. That’s the main gripe with a lot of us artists is that we do major numbers… but it don’t add up to the money. Like, where the fuck is the money?”

The upcoming Doggystyle shows will be the first time Dogg and Dre have performed a collaborative headlining show since their Coachella performance in 2012.

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin