Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre Release New Single “Outta Da Blue”

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin

Two years have passed since Snoop Dogg first teased the release of Missionary, the album that would bring him and Dr. Dre back to their roots in the Doggystyle era of the early 1990s. The album finally got its official release date several weeks ago, and now, with less than a month until its drop, Missionary has its second single, that being “Outta Da Blue.” Along with Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre, the song features Alus, who provides the gorgeously cheeky vocals for the chorus, including lyrics many will recognize from M.I.A’s landmark hit, “Paper Planes.”

Although Snoop and Dre have had undeniably fulfilling, illustrious careers, including reporting for the 2024 Olympic Games, both felt like making this album was important for them. According to NME, Dre said of Missionary, “This one’s gonna show a different level of maturity with his lyrics and with my music. I feel like this is some of the best music I’ve done in my career.”

Missionary is set to release on December 13, 2024. No music video for “Outta Da Blue” has been released, but you can watch the audio-only release down below: