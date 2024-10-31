Snoop Dogg & Dr. Dre Officially Announce New Album Missionary For December 2024 Release

Home News Hunter Graham October 31st, 2024 - 6:28 AM

Snoop Dogg smoking his blunt

Photo credit: Jenna Houchin

After years of anticipation, Snoop Dogg has officially announced the release of his new album Missionary, produced by Dr. Dre, set to drop on December 13, 2024, via Death Row Records. The project has been teased for years, with fans eagerly awaiting the reunion of two West Coast hip-hop legends. Released under the iconic Death Row label, which Snoop Dogg acquired in 2022, Missionary promises to bring a fresh twist to the classic partnership that produced Snoop’s 1993 debut album, Doggystyle.

According to Pitchfork, Snoop has hinted that Missionary is a tribute to Doggystyle, marking a full-circle moment in his career. In line with this, Dr. Dre has also spoken highly of the upcoming album, stating, “This one is gonna show a different level of maturity with his lyrics and with my music. I feel like this is some of the best music I’ve done in my career.” The album is expected to showcase Snoop’s lyrical growth and Dre’s production evolution, blending nostalgia with innovation.

Missionary follows Snoop’s 2022 album BODR, which was his first solo release on the revitalized Death Row Records. The announcement of Missionary arrives with a teaser video posted on Instagram, building anticipation for what is sure to be a monumental release in hip-hop.