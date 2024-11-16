Major Lazer Releases Brand New Song “Pon De Streets” From Reissue of Debut Album

Home News Chloe Baxter November 16th, 2024 - 7:56 PM

Major Lazer is celebrating the 15th anniversary of their groundbreaking debut album Guns Don’t Kill People…Lazers Do with a fresh new release: the previously unreleased track “Pon De Streets.”

The song, an alternate version of the iconic “Pon De Floor,” has been a long-time fan favorite, often appearing in Major Lazer’s live sets and mixes over the years.

Now, fans can enjoy the track in its entirety for the first time. Other fan favorites include “Koo Koo Fun”, “Titans” and“Diplomàtico.” Major Lazer also previously collaborated with Nicki Minaj on “Oh My Gawd” and over 200 artists for a quarantine-inspired video for “Lay Your Head on Me.”

“Pon De Streets” is part of a special 15th anniversary reissue of Guns Don’t Kill People…Lazers Do, which includes not only the new track but also other vault material like “Where’s The Daddy?” featuring M.I.A. and “Nobody Move” with Vybz Kartel. The digital reissue, available now, also comes with a visualizer featuring highlights from the group’s history, starting from their first public appearances in 2009.

Listen to “Pon De Streets” and watch the visualizer below:

Additionally, the album is now available as a 2xLP vinyl reissue, marking the first time it’s been pressed on vinyl in 15 years. Fans of the album can get their hands on the vinyl reissue and more here.

Major Lazer’s debut album was a sonic revelation when it dropped in 2009, blending Caribbean sounds with pop, dancehall, and global influences in a way that had never been heard before. It helped reshape the global music landscape, with hits like “Pon De Floor” influencing artists and songs for years to come.

Photo credit: Marv Watson