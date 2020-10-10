Major Lazer and Mr Eazi Share Animated New Music Video for “Oh My Gawd” Featuring Nicki Minaj and K4mo

Home News Ariel King October 10th, 2020 - 8:52 PM

Major Lazer on Day 2 of HARD Summer Music Festival 2016

Major Lazer and Mr Eazi have shared the music video for “Oh My Gawd,” the latest single off their upcoming album. The music video features appearances from an animated Nicki Minaj and K4mo. Major Lazer’s fourth album, Music Is The Weapon, is set for release on October 23.

Fusing live action with animation, the Reel Goats directed music video incorporates all of the features that make Major Lazer popular. An animated Nicki Minaj seduces Ken away from Barbie while a woman in a nude body suit twerks at the dinner table. The enthusiastic synths fall in line with Major Lazer’s unique sound and style. The dance track follows three separate storylines of seduction, each character dancing and twerking throughout the length of the track.

The single was first released last month, and appeared as the second single from the upcoming album. “Lay Your Head On Me,” “Rave de Favela,” “Que Calor,” “Trigger,” “Can’t Take It From Me” and “Que Lo Que” have also all been released from the upcoming album, with more music set to be unveiled with the album’s release.

Major Lazer will be touring throughout the United States in support of their album this month, performing at drive-in shows so that they can adhere to the current COVID-19 guidelines. The shows will also be broadcast on Major Lazer member Diplo’s Sirius XM channel, Diplo’s Revolution, and can be heard as a Halloween Special.

Music Is The Weapon will be Major Lazer’s fourth studio album, and follows 2015’s Peace Is The Mission. Major Lazer debuted in 2009 with Guns Don’t Kill People … Lazer’s Do and released Free The Universe in 2013. The EDM trio features members Diplo, Walshy Fire and Ape Drums.

Photo credit: Mauricio Alvarado