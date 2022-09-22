Major Lazer & Major League Djz Share New Song & Video “Koo Koo Fun” Featuring Tiwa Savage & DJ Maphorisa

Home News Cait Stoddard September 22nd, 2022 - 6:07 PM

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

American group Major Lazer and South African group Major League Djz have released their collaboration“Koo Koo Fun” which features special guests Nigerian superstar Tiwa Savage and DJ Maphorisa. The tune also reunites Major Lazer with DJ Maphorisa, with whom they previously collaborated on “Particula” which has accumulated more than 200 million global streams.

“Koo Koo Fun” is a tune which has a catchy beat with the elements of African music. Musically, everything is well performed by how Major Lazer creates solid edm sounds that blends in with African culture and the vocals done by Major League Djz and Savage captures the feeling of dancing to incredible music. The music video is amazing by how the colors of the background matches the theme of the tune and the best part is watching everyone dancing and singing because this video is about having fun.