Major Lazer, Sia And Labrinth Save The World From Destruction In New Music Video For “Titans”

Kyle Cravens April 3rd, 2021 - 6:04 PM

Major Lazer on Day 2 of HARD Summer Music Festival 2016

Jamaican-American electronic dance music trio Major Lazer recently released a music video for “Titans” featuring Sia and Labrinth. The single is off of the group’s latest deluxe album Music Is The Weapon (Reloaded).

The new music video was directed by Ernest Desumbila. In it, Major Lazer goes toe to toe with two giant, vitriolic titans. To win the day, they turn to doll versions of Sia and Labrinth, who are modeled in a manner that resembles the newly minted pop culture icon Baby Yoda. Together, they are able to prove the albums namesake true, in that music is their weapon of choice in the face of evil. The puppeteering of the Baby Yoda dolls is as top notch as the real thing, and the visual also includes detailed animated sections, ripe with color and personality.

Major Lazer is comprised of record producer Diplo and DJs Walshy Fire and Ape Drums. Their music knows no genre defined boundaries, with their discography peppered with mixes of reggae, dancehall, house and EDM. Music Is The Weapon was released in October to critical acclaim, coming five years after Peace Is The Mission. Music Is The Weapon (Reloaded) is the deluxe version of the release, and it contains five new songs, “Titans,” “Diplomàtico” with rising Puerto Rican superstar Guaynaa, “C’est Cuit” with French superstar Aya Nakamura and Rae Sremmurd’s Swae Lee, “Pra te Machucar” with Brazilian breakout Ludmilla and “Hands Up” with South African performer Moonchild Sanelly and Mosotho musician Morena Leraba.

For more on Major Lazer, check out another animated music video they put out for “Oh My Gawd.”And for more from Sia, check out our soundtrack review for the her movie Music.

photo credit: Mauricio Alvarado