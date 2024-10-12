Major Lazer Shares New Track “Nobody Move” From Guns Don’t Kill … Lazers Do 15th Anniversary Reissue

Home News Cristian Garcia October 12th, 2024 - 10:51 PM

Just recently, electronic dance music and DJ trio, Major Lazer (consisting of Diplo, Walshy Fire and Ape Drums) celebrated the 15th anniversary of their seminal 2009 debut album, Guns Don’t Kill People … Lazers Do, with a deluxe 15th anniversary edition digital reissue slated for release November 15. Guns Don’t Kill People…Lazers Do (15th Anniversary Edition) features four bonus tracks, including the rerelease of “Zumbie” with Andy Milonakis and three previously unreleased tracks— “Where’s The Daddy?” with M.I.A., “Pon de Streets” and “Nobody Move” with Vybz Kartel, which debuts today alongside an animated video directed by Ferry Gouw.

The latter track showcases the original spirit of the trio’s debut album while simultaneously trying something new for the group. “Nobody Move” is a high-energy track featuring a blend of dancehall, reggae, and electronic beats. The song’s pulsating rhythm, driven by heavy bass and percussive elements create a sense of urgency and movement. Lyrically, “Nobody Move” revolves around themes of assertiveness, control, and defiance. The vocals, delivered with a commanding tone, emphasize a sense of authority, telling listeners to stand still or face consequences. The song is built for the dance floor, with a hook that drives its infectious energy and encourages listeners to move in sync with the beat despite its title. Its production is polished and modern, with drops and buildups that keep the momentum going throughout.

Regarding the legacy of Guns Don’t Kill People…Lazers Do Major Lazer explains what the goals were for the album and how much of an impact it has had on contemporary music, as the trio celebrates the album’s anniversary:

“If you have a vision, you gotta go with it and that’s what we did with this first album and I loved it,” Diplo says.

“‘Nobody Move’ is a long-lost gem newly unearthed from the Major Lazer vault, so I wanted the video to feel like a newly found VHS tape of an obscure 80’s cartoon T.V. show,” Gouw says. “The tape feels like someone has compiled their favorite moments from the show, a ‘Best Of’ of sorts, except these were recorded over footage of home videos and other T.V. shows and adverts. This video was also an homage to my very first video for Major Lazer for ‘Hold The Line,’ except this time I didn’t animate it on tracing paper but worked with the brilliant Andy Baker Studio to bring it to life.”

