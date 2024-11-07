Major Lazer’s Diplo & Switch Share Video For Previously Unreleased Song “Where’s The Daddy” Featuring M.I.A.

Home News Cait Stoddard November 7th, 2024 - 2:42 PM

Today, original Major Lazer duo Diplo and Switch reunite with M.I.A. for the first time in over ten years on the song “Where’s The Daddy?,” which is a track from the Major Lazer vault that arrives alongside a video that finds the trio cruising around beautiful Malibu, California in a Cybertruck. As for the music, the each dance vibe blends in with the fabulous vocal performance.

While talking about the tune, Diplo said: “Major Lazer’s origin story is a jumbled-up mess. It reads more like a villain story. I knew about Switch from being the weirdest and hardest DJ in London, and he was interested in my local scene in Philly—Spank Rock, Amanda Blank, Santigold, Plastic Little. M.I.A. got mixed up in the project when me and Dave were summoned by XL Recordings to make beats for her.

The artist continues with; “I failed miserably, but I made a mixtape, Piracy Funds Terrorism, and Dave had a few bangers around town. We made too many beats for her, so we decided to go record them in Jamaica because the artists there are extremely talented, and the productions were cutting edge. We made this Major Lazer album down there and started a little movement that ended up with a few billion streams. It’s cool to put out ‘Where’s The Daddy?’ now because M.I.A. was the third daddy of Major Lazer.”

Major Lazer has gone through many evolutions since emerging in 2009. Initially a studio-oriented project, the outfit developed into a live juggernaut with the addition of New York-based dancehall MC Skerrit Bwoy in 2010, blowing minds on tour and at festivals across the U.S. and Europe.

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi