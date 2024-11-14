Tyler Childers Announces Summer and Fall 2025 Tyler Childers: On The Road Tour Dates

Home News Skylar Jameson November 14th, 2024 - 5:46 PM

Tyler Childers has announced that he will be going on a headlining tour. The tour is called Tyler Childers: On The Road and is presented by Live Nation and FPC Live. The tour follows Childers releasing the newest album, Rustin’ In The Rain, which peaked at #10 on the Billboard 200 last fall. The album includes “In Your Love,” a 2x Grammy, VMA and ACM-nominated single. “In Your Love” also entered the top 35 on the Mediabase country chart and grossed over 215 million streams! Childers’ last tour took place this past winter and spring.

Support on the Tyler Childers: On The Road tour will come from Wynonna Judd, Charley Crockett, Robert Earl Keen, The Hold Steady, Medium Build, Deer Tick, Hayes Carll, S.G. Goodman, Cory Branan and SOMA

Childers will make stops for shows at Lexington’s Kroger Field, New York’s Forest Hills Stadium, Nashville’s GEODIS Park, Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl, Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena, Minneapolis’ Target Center, New Orleans’ Smoothie King Center, Boston’s Xfinity Center and London’s The O2, amongst more venues.

Childers is dedicated to giving fans the opportunity to buy tickets at face value. To accomplish that, those who purchase their tickets through Ticketmaster and end up not being able to attend will only be able to resell their tickets for the same price they paid for them using Ticketmaster’s Face Value Exchange program. To enforce this, Childers has asked that all tickets sold on Ticketmaster (excluding those for the New York and Virginia shows) be mobile-only. If someone buys their tickets on AXS, fans can resell their tickets for face value plus fees on the AXS Official Resale Marketplace.

Ticket presales will begin on Tuesday, November 19, at 10 am local time. The general ticket sale will take place on November 22, at the same time. You can register for the presale until Sunday, November 17, at 11:59 pm Eastern Time. More info on registering for the presale can be found here.

$1 from every ticket sold will go towards Hickman Holler Appalachian Relief Fund (HHARF) and REVERB. HHARF is an organization that Childers and Senora May established in 2020. The press release describes the HHARF as an organization that “brings awareness and financial support for philanthropic efforts in the Appalachian Region.” REVERB works to reduce the environmental impact caused by live music, engage fans and help fun carbon impact programs.

Earlier this year, Childers contributed to the Twisters soundtrack with his song, “Song While You’re Away” and joined Olivia Rodrigo onstage in Kentucky. Visit Childers’ website for more information on this tour and upcoming projects from the singer

Tyler Childers: On The Road Tour Dates:

*with special guest S.G. Goodman

‡with special guest Cory Branan

†with special guest Deer Tick

+with special guests S.G. Goodman and Wynonna Judd

~with special guests SOMA and Robert Earl Keen

#with special guests Medium Build and The Hold Steady

%with special guests SOMA and Medium Build

^with special guest Medium Build

**with special guest Hayes Carll

‡‡with special guests Cory Branan and Charley Crockett

2/6/24 – Auckland, New Zealand – Spark Arena

2/8/24 – Brisbane, Australia – Sandstone Point Hotel (SOLD OUT)

2/9/24 – Byron Bay, Australia – The Green Room (SOLD OUT)

2/11/24 – Sydney, Australia – Hordern Pavilion (SOLD OUT)

2/12/24 – Sydney, Australia – Hordern Pavilion (SOLD OUT)

2/15/24 – Newcastle, Australia – Newcastle Foreshore Park

2/16/24 – Canberra, Australia – Royal Theatre (SOLD OUT)

2/20/24 – Melbourne, Australia – Sidney Myer Music Bowl (SOLD OUT)

2/22/24 – Korumburra, Australia – Coal Creek Community Park and Museum (SOLD OUT)

2/24/24 – North Adelaide, Australia – The Drive

2/28/24 – Perth, Australia – Kings Park & Botanic Garden

4/3/24 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center*

4/6/24 – North Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena‡

4/7/24 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center‡

4/9/24 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center‡

4/13/24 – Charlottesville, VA – John Paul Jones Arena*

4/15/24 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park†

4/16/24 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion†

4/19/24 – Lexington, KY – Kroger Field+

5/29/24 – Jacksonville, FL – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena*

5/31/24 – Panama City Beach, FL – Gulf Coast Jam

6/1/24 – Orange Beach, AL – The Wharf Amphitheater*

6/3/24 – The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman**

6/5/24 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater**

6/7/24 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena**

6/8/24 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre**

6/10/24 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl~

7/26/24 – East Troy, WI – Alpine Valley Music Theatre#

7/27/24 – East Troy, WI – Alpine Valley Music Theatre#

9/24/24 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion%

9/25/24 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center%

9/27/24 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live%

9/29/24 – Forest Hills, NY – Forest Hills Stadium^ (co-produced by Live Nation and Bowery Presents)

9/30/24 – Forest Hills, NY – Forest Hills Stadium^ (co-produced by Live Nation and Bowery Presents)

10/3/24 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center**

10/7/24 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center**

10/10/24 – Nashville, TN – GEODIS Park‡‡

10/11/24 – Nashville, TN – GEODIS Park‡‡

11/15/24 – London, U.K. – The O2 (not part of Ticketmaster Artist Presale)