Tyler Childers Officially Releases “Song While You’re Away” From Twisters Soundtrack

According to Consequence Sound, Tyler Childers has officially released the song “Song While You’re Away” from the Twisters soundtrack. The full soundtrack is set to be released on July 19th, 2024, the same day as the movie’s release. Childers has been performing this song since 2016, and fans have been eager to enjoy it fully released.

The song is an American ballad, for which Childers is known for. His country sound and heartfelt lyrics pull the listener into a classic soundscape. The acoustic sound creates a raw and emotional sound about shared trauma and struggles in American poverty. The soundtrack will feature additional country legends such as Miranda Lambert, Luke Combs, Jelly Roll, Thomas Rhett, Kane Brown, Shania Twain, and many more.

The upcoming film, Twisters, is an updated rendition of the 1996 classic of the same name about storm chasers. It will star Glen Powell, Anthony Ramos, and Daisy Edgar-Jones. The highly anticipated movie and soundtrack have only been reignited by Tyler Childers “Song While You’re Away,” the emotional expectations for the film have been heightened.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz