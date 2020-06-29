MTV VMAs 2020 Will Take Place in Brooklyn in 2020 with Limited or No Audience According to Governor Andrew Cuomo

Home News Aaron Grech June 29th, 2020 - 6:32 PM

The 2020 VMAs will take place in Brooklyn this year at the Barclays Center, although this year’s event is set to feature limited or no audience members at all due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, “the event will follow all safety guidance, including limited or no audience,” to ensure social distancing measures.

New York City was one of the hardest hit regions at the beginning of the pandemic, however the amount of hospitalizations and deaths caused by the virus have dropped dramatically during the past few days. Less than one percent of the total 61,906 tests conducted on Saturday tested back positive for the virus, marking a huge improvement in flattening the curve.

“As states across the country struggle with new outbreaks related to reopening, New York’s numbers continue to go down to record lows,” Cuomo said in a statement. “Our progress is a direct result of New Yorkers’ discipline and hard work and an incremental, data-driven reopening. Yesterday, as our hospitalizations dropped below 900, New York had its lowest single-day death toll since March 15th. While today’s numbers are very encouraging, New Yorkers must remain vigilant or the numbers will shoot right back up. Be smart, wear a mask, stay New York Tough!”

This will be the second time that the VMAs will be held at the Barclays Center, following its debut at the venue back in 2013. The event was previously held at the Prudential Center in nearby Newark, New Jersey and at the Madison Square Garden in Manhattan during the last two years respectively.

Other events such as this year’s BET Awards were also done in isolation, with the performances being held virtually for the first time in its history. That award ceremony did not have a set venue however, and was instead broadcasted from multiple locations.