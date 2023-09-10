Tyler Childers Announces Winter and Spring 2024 Tour Dates

Home News Cailynn Vanderpool September 10th, 2023 - 1:35 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Schulz

Tyler Childers just recently announced tour dates for the Winter and spring of 2024. Starting on September 10th in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at The Mann Center then ending in May of 2024 at Madison Square Garden this will be an incredible show. Joined on various dates by S.G. Goodman, Abby Hamilton, Wayne Graham, Wynonna, The Travelin’ McCourys, Shovels & Rope, John R. Miller, Medium Build, Hayes Carll, 49 Winchester, Allison Russell and Sylvan Esso on various dates throughout the tour this will be great for fans across the world.

Pitchfork states on the subject, “Tyler Childers is hitting the road next year. The Mule Pull ’24 Tour will take the country musician and his band the Food Stamps across North America and Europe with support from the likes of Sylvan Esso and Medium Build” … “The shows support Childers’ new album, Rustin’ in the Rain, led by the single “In Your Love.” The new project follows Childers’ 2022 triple album, Can I Take My Hounds to Heaven?”

A show to remember check to see if the tour is coming to a city near you in the tour date list below. All across the US and Europe this show will surely be one to remember. With so many amazing artists this will surely be a show for the books. Make sure to get your tickets and get ready.

09-10 Philadelphia, PA – The Mann Center

09-23 Lewisburg, WV – Healing Appalachia

09-27 Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre @$

09-28 Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre @^

09-30 Greenwood Village, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre §#

12-30 Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena %

12-31 Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena %

02-15 Dublin, Ireland – 3Olympia ~

02-17 Glasgow, Scotland – Barrowland Ballroom ~

02-19 Manchester, England – Royal Albert Hall ~

02-22 London, England – Eventim Apollo ~

02-26 Hamburg, Germany – Docks ~

02-27 Copenhagen, Denmark – Vega ~

03-02 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso ~

03-03 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso ~

03-05 Stockholm, Sweden – Münchenbryggeriet ~

03-06 Oslo, Norway – Sentrum Scene ~

04-05 San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena ‡

04-06 Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum ‡

04-09 Tulsa, OK – BOK Center †

04-10 Austin, TX – Moody Center †

04-13 Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena †

04-15 Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena at the BJCC &

04-16 Knoxville, TN – Thompson Boling Arena &

04-18 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena &

04-19 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena &

05-27 Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena +

05-29 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden *