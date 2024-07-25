Olivia Rodrigo Invites Tyler Childers Onstage For Performance Of “All Your’n” In Kentucky

Home News Sarah Faller July 25th, 2024 - 4:36 PM

Olivia Rodrigo had a happy surprise for her concertgoers in Lexington Kentucky on the 24th when she brought out Tyler Childers to perform a duet of “All Your’n” (via Brooklyn Vegan) Watch the stunning duet here.



The crowd seemed very receptive to the surprise, cheering especially loud when they heard the news of him being a Kentucky Native. Rodrigo introduced the song as “one of my favorite love songs of all time”. Rodrigo and Childers then sang and traded the love song’s chorus off line by line.

This behavior is pretty normal for Rodrigo who tends to bring out special guests for collaborations during tour shows. She’s previously performed with Noah Kahan earlier in her GUTS world tour, and Avril Lavigne, and Alanis Morisette for her SOUR tour. Just two months ago she invited Lily Allen on stage with her to sing “Smile”. Both Childers and Rodrigo also seem to enjoy joining other bands to perform. Childers recently sang with The Rolling Stones, and Rodrigo joined No Doubt during a Coachella performance.

Childers is a Kentucky native and is currently also on tour. He recently released new music for the Twister’s soundtrack. His single “Song While You’re Away” was released on the 19th.

Both artists will still be performing for the rest of the year, with Childer’s tour running into 2025.