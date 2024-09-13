Former Ticketmaster Executive Sentenced For Allegedly Hacking CrowdSurge

Home News Lily Meline September 13th, 2024 - 8:35 PM

After working his way up to senior vice president for global operations at CrowdSurge, Stephen Mead left the position to work for the company’s primary rival, Ticketmaster. While at Ticketmaster, he was promoted in 2015 as the director of client services, where he, according to sources such as NME, used information he had stolen from CrowdSurge to stay ahead of the competition, as it were.

Allegedly, Mead hacked into CrowdSurge’s database and stole information from them at least twenty-five times between 2013 to 2015, which led to the initial lawsuit being filed against Stephen Mead and other Ticketmaster executives in 2015.

Although the lawsuit was filed back in 2015, the court hearing only began earlier this year, and just recently wrapped up after Mead plead guilty and accepted his sentence of supervised release and agreed to pay off the fine of $67,970.

Despite this ongoing controversy, Ticketmaster has continued running, causing a myriad of issues for fans of live events on many occasions. Not only is this not the first hacking scandal that Ticketmaster has been subject to, but this is also one of numerous lawsuits Ticketmaster has been the center of, including one made on Drake’s behalf and one filed in light of Taylor Swift’s infamous experience working with the site.