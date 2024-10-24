Primavera Sound Barcelona Announce 2025 Lineup Featuring Charli XCX, FKA Twigs, LCD Soundsystem & More

Home News Cait Stoddard October 24th, 2024 - 12:55 PM

Today, Primavera Sound Barcelona has announced the lineup for next year’s edition, which features headlining performances from Charli XCX, FKA Twigs, LCD Soundsystem and other musical acts. Tickets will be on sale October 28, at 11:00 a.m. CET through the fan sale and registration is already open on the Primavera Sound website.

Also, the music festival will be celebrating its main days from June 5-6 but will once again extend over a whole week of music, with the opening day, the closing party and a parallel program yet to be revealed.

Also performing at the event will be HAIM, Jamie xx, Fontaines D.C., Beach House, IDLES, Clairo, Turnstile, Sturgill Simpson, ANOHNI and the Johnsons, Floating Points, Stereolab, Spiritualized ann Parcels, Kim Deal, KIA, DJ Koze, Yung Beef, Wet Leg, Caribou, Bunt, High VIS, and other bands.

Salem, Zaho De Sagazan, The Is Lorelei, Hinds, Black Country, New Road, Dame Area, DEHD, Destroyer, Lanva, Los Campesinos, Carolina Durante, Carltta, Isabella LoveStory and other acts will be performing at Primavera Sound Barcelona as well.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz