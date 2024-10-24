Michael Kiwanuka Shares Soothing New Single “Rebel Soul”

Home News Cait Stoddard October 24th, 2024 - 2:23 PM

According to nme.com, Michael Kiwanuka has shared his new single, “Rebel Soul,” which is from his upcoming record, Small Changes, that will be released on November 15. As a whole, Kiwanuka’s latest ditty is fabulous by how the instrumentation consists of a lovely jazzy vibe, while the artist serenades the air with beautiful melodies.

Also, Kiwanuka has previously released the songs “Lowdown’ Parts I and II,” “Floating Parade” and “The Rest Of Me” ahead of the album release. Small Changes was inspired by the birth of Kiwanuka’s two children and moving out of his hometown London.

While talking about the upcoming album, the artist said that the album was motivated by the desire to transcend what is deemed cool, by adding: “We were trying to shoot for something that might have made it onto a Bill Withers album or a Sade album.”

In addition, Kiwanuka has announced an intimate UK tour just before he embarks on his UK and European headline tour in February 2025. Tickets go on sale October 25, and people can get their tickets here.