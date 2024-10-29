TV On The Radio’s Tunde Adebimpe Shares New Solo Single “Magnetic”

Home News Cait Stoddard October 29th, 2024 - 4:07 PM

Tunde Adebimpe, the multi-hyphenate talent and enigmatic frontman for TV on the Radio, has shared the single “Magnetic,” which is both his solo debut and first release at his new label Sub Pop Records. “Magnetic” will be featured on the artist‘s debut solo album coming in 2025. To accompany the single is the official video that is directed by Adebimpe.

As a whole, “Magnetic”is a beautiful composition by how the catchy instrumentation bring a lovely pop and rock vibe, while Adebimpe harmonically sings out the lyrics. As for the music video, each scene shows the artist performing “Magnetic” inside a black and white atmosphere.

Outside of TV on the Radio, Adebimpe is a musician, actor (Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, Rachel Getting Married, Twisters,) animator, director and visual artist (A Warm Weather Ghost, Plague Heroes.) His prior solo work has been in collaborations with artists such as Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Massive Attack, Run The Jewels, with contributions to Grand Theft Auto V, Sleater Kinney’s covers album and more.

TV on the Radio are currently celebrating the 20th anniversary of their debut album, Desperate Youth, Blood Thirsty Babes, with a string of sold out shows this November and December in New York, Los Angeles and London.

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford