Splendour In The Grass 2024 Festival Featuring Arcade Fire, Turnstile, Future & More Canceled

Madeline Chaffer March 27th, 2024 - 4:55 PM

Things haven’t been going splendidly for Australian festival goers this year. After less than a week of ticket sales, Splendour In The Grass 2024 has been canceled.

Organizers of the festival released a statement on social media regarding the cancelation last night, writing, “We know there were many fans excited for this year’s line-up and all the great artists planning to join us, but due to unexpected events, we’ll be taking the year off… We’re heartbroken to be missing a year especially after more than two decades in operation. This festival has always been a huge community effort, and we’d like to thank everyone for their support and overall faith. We hope to be back in the future.” (via Stereogum)

This isn’t the first time things have gone wrong at Splendour In The Grass. According to Stereogum, the 2022 lineup suffered from heavy rain that caused them to cancel their first day, as well as heavy traffic in the surrounding areas. Considering that this was their first festival back after the pandemic, it wasn’t the epic comeback they were hoping for.

According to Stereogum, this years headlining artists, including Arcade Fire, Turnstile, and Future, were informed of the cancellation just minutes before the news was made public.

