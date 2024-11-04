Deftones Live Debut Cover Of Japan’s “Ghosts” During Dia De Los Deftones Set

Home News Juliet Paiz November 4th, 2024 - 12:04 AM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

According to Stereo Gum, Deftones delivered a wonderful surprise during their headlining set at Dia De Los Deftones by performing a wonderful cover of Japan’s track “Ghosts.” The song is recognized for its haunting tone, a perfect fit for Deftones to cover.

The lights dimmed and we see the iconic Chino Moreno take to the stage, introducing the track and filling the audience members with excitement. They transformed this song into an immersive experience for everyone to enjoy. The eerie beauty was something that could only be appreciated in its full essence if you were there. This was the first time the band played this cover live, marking a significant moment.

Speaking of unforgettable and significant performances, Deftones recently joined the Smashing Pumpkins onstage in Portland for a rendition of “Jellybelly.” They blended their sounds perfectly with one another and just weeks later they performed their only and most recent cover of Japan’s “Ghosts.” All of these incredible live performances leave fans to wonder what is in store for them next.