Kim Deal Teams Up With Breeders’ Jim Macpherson & Kelley Deal For New Single “A Good Time Pushed”

According to pitchfork.com, Kim Deal has shared the song, “A Good Time Pushed,” which is from her debut solo album, Nobody Loves You More. The track features Breeders bandmates Jim Macpherson and Kelley Deal, with engineering by the late Steve Albini. As a whole, music is great because the instrumentation brings a love pop and rock vibe, while the vocal performance fills the air with beautiful melodies. As for the video, each scene displays story like images as Deal sings out the lyrics.

Deal, who left Pixies in 2013 and has since focused on her work with the Breeders, announced the solo album back in August with an Alex Da Corte, who directed the video for “Crystal Breath.”