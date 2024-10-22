LCD Soundsystem Return With First New Song In Two Years “X-Ray Eyes”

Home News Cait Stoddard October 22nd, 2024 - 1:43 PM

According to consequence.net, LCD Soundsystem have released their new song, “X-Ray Eyes,” on NTS Radio DJ Anu’s Soup to Nuts show earlier today.The track serves as LCD Soundsystem’s first new song in two years. The show is now archived, it can be accessed here and the new LCD Soundsystem track “X-Ray Eyes” appears around the 19:40 mark.

With amazing keyboard playing, droll vocals and a catchy drum machine beat, the song features a handful of the band’s signature traits. James Murphy performs in a half-sung voice that “can see inside” and can “see through your disguise” before whispering “X-ray eyes” in the chorus. Meanwhile, a flute-like synth dances around the track and the song’s contrasting keyboard lines become more restless.

LCD Soundsystem have not released a new song since 2022’s “New Body Rhumba,” which arrived on the soundtrack to Noah Baumbach’s film White Noise. The band have, however, been busy touring, playing last year’s RE:Set concert series and festivals like London’s All Points East, Las Vegas’ Life Is Beautiful Block Party and Salt Lake City’s Kilby Block Party.

The band is about to begin their eight show residency in Los Angeles, which kicks off at The Shrine on October 31. Afterwards, they will return to New York City for another holiday residency at Knockdown Center in Queens, with Poolside, Gustaf and Fcukers set to open each show.

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin