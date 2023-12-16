MEO Kalorama Festival Announces 2024 Lineup Featuring LCD Soundsystem, The Smile, The Kills & More

Home News Jordan Rizo December 16th, 2023 - 12:19 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

MEO Kalorama is ensuring an exciting new year for music fans with their recent announcement. According to NME news, the festival has revealed that their new edition will return to Lisbon for upcoming performances in the summer of 2024. Specifically, the festival is expected to take place at Parque da Bela Vista site between August 29, 30 and 31.

What’s most enthusiastic about the upcoming event are the household names that have been announced as the MEO Kalorama Festival’s headliners. As mentioned by NME news, among some of the most popular artists and headliners of the 2024 festival are LCD Soundsystem, Sam Smith and Massive Attack. Without a doubt, these individual bands/artists and their unique artistic abilities will excite the crowd and make it difficult to want to miss out on the festival. From rock, to trip hop and soul music, the headliners will deliver diverse musical genres and ensure inclusivity for all kinds of music lovers. Moreover, the headliners as well as the audience can also utilize the festival to connect with one another on a more personal level and create new memories for 2024.

Adding on to the headliners, NME also details that other artists/bands expected to perform include The Smile (art-rock/post-punk project), who will be working with Radiohead and Thom Yorke. Even more, The Kills ( rock duo) and hip-hop/electronica act Jungle and electronic duo Overmono are also expected to perform in MEO kalorama. As seen by the previous household names, the festival is intentionally striving to excitedly welcome fans to see their favorite artists perform live.

The first wave of artists confirmed for MEO Kalorama 2024 are:

Ana Lua Caiano

Ana Moura

Death Cab For Cutie

English Teacher

Ezra Collective

Glockenwise

Jungle

LCD Soundsystem

Massive Attack

Nation of Language

Overmono

Peggy Gou

Sam Smith

The Kills

The Postal Service

The Smile

Vagabon

Yard Act