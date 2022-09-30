LCD Soundsystem Releases New Song “New Body Rhumba”

Legendary rock band LCD Soundsystem has returned with a new single in over five years since 2017’s “American Dream”. The new song, entitled “New Body Rhumba”, is amassing all sorts of attention and shares light similarity to a few recordings by fellow rock collective Sonic Youth.

Frontman James Murphy is chiefly responsible for the core development of the brand new “Rhumba”. Securing both writing and production credit, Murphy additionally lends his vocals to the riveting piece.

Though it has yet to surface on a new LCD album, “New Body Rhumba” is slated to appear courtesy of Oscar-nominated director Noah Baumbach’s dark comedy film White Noise (2022). The soundtrack for the film is to be announced; until then, LCD’s recording is among the first to surface via online.

The seven-minute audio piece is additionally recognized for its synthesized bassline arrangement lo fi-like vocals being lightly reminiscent to fellow rock contemporary Sonic Youth’s “Superstar” (1994).

While lead Sonic Youth member Thurston Moore’s hint at a lower register, while LCD’s Murphy hits higher, cheerier notes; there’s no dispute the instrumental bedding sounds remotely catchy in both pieces especially with synthesizers at play.

Nonetheless, “Rhumba” takes the cake for an amusing ride with the listener gearing in for a funky ride with its retro-electro bassline. The song has already secured well over 14,000 views on YouTube in less than a day of its upload; so, there’s no doubt in question that a million hits will soon be on the horizon before the week ends (power to LCD).

Check out the song after the jump:

(Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna)