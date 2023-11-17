LCD Soundsystem Live Debuts “One Touch” At Brooklyn Steel

Home News Caroline Carvalho November 17th, 2023 - 10:52 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

According to Stereogum, LCD Soundsystem live debuts their song “One Touch” from their 2010 album This is Happening at Brooklyn Steel. They are still currently at the Brooklyn steel and their last day is tomorrow on Saturday, November 19. This song is known for a unique blend of electronic elements given a great experience for the listeners. The chorus of the song implies the vulnerability to express authentic emotions. It explores the experience of a common individual embraced in deep connection with others of being emotionally hurt or rejected.

The band combines synthesizers, rhythmic drums and catchy guitar riffs to create an energetic composition making a dynamic multilayered sound. The blending of the deeply personal lyrics with the potent and dynamic musical composition produces a captivating atmosphere that deeply touches the emotions. This track has the ability to elicit powerful and profound emotions such as nostalgia, euphoria, or melancholy, thus granting it a unique place among the cherished works in the LCD Soundsystem discography. “One Touch” is a testament to the artistic growth and development of LCD Soundsystem. It adds another layer of depth to her discography and showcases their ability to create immersive and emotionally changed music that continues to resonate with fans years after its release.









