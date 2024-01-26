LCD Soundsystem Announces Spring 2024 North American Tour Dates

Home News Skyy Rincon January 26th, 2024 - 4:19 PM

According to Pitchfork, Brooklyn-based rock band LCD Soundsystem have announced that they are hitting the road this spring, touring throughout Mexico and the U.S. Their first shows are scheduled in Guadalajara at Teatro Estudio Guanamor on March 21 and 22.

The group will also be playing the Ceremonia Festival on March 24 in Mexico City before hitting U.S. soil on May 12 at Kilby Block Party in Salt Lake City, Utah. They will perform in Bend, Oregon on May 14 before playing a mini-residency at Paramount Theatre in Seattle from the 16th to the 19th. The band will also host a concert at The Armory on May 22 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. They will play another short-term residency at Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom from May 24 through the 27th.

LCD Soundsystem finished off their 12 show run at Brooklyn Steel, Terminal 5 and Knockdown Center back in December during which they live debuted “One Touch.” The band have been included on the 2024 lineups for Rock En Seine and MEO Kalorama alongside The Smile, The Kills, PJ Harvey, Massive Attack and more.

LCD Soundsystem Spring 2024 North American Tour Dates

3/21 – Guadalajara, Mexico – Teatro Estudio Guanamor

3/22 – Guadalajara, Mexico – Teatro Estudio Guanamor

3/24 – Mexico City, Mexico – Ceremonia Festival 2024

5/12 – Salt Lake City, UT – Kilby Block Party

5/14 – Bend, Oregon – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

5/16 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

5/17 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

5/18 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

5/19 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

5/22 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

5/24 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

5/25 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

5/26 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

5/27 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Photo credit: Jenna Houchin