Life Is Beautiful Announces 2024 Block Party Lineup Featuring LCD Soundsystem, Jamie xx, Justice & More

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin

According to brooklynvegan.com, Last week Las Vegas’s Life is Beautiful announced they would pause on throwing a festival in 2024 “for a number of reasons” and they were “hard at work reimagining and evolving the festival experience for the sake of you, the fans, and the incredible community that surrounds us.” The music festival also mentioned that this year they would be throwing a two day block party on September 27 and 28 in Downtown Las Vegas. And now, Life is Beautiful has announced that this year’s edition will feature performance from LCD Soundsystem, Jamie xx, Justice and more.

Jungle, Peggy Gou, Thundercat, Toro y Moi, BadBadNotGood, Neil Frances, LP Giobbi, Empress Of, John Talabot and FIFI will be performing as well. Tickets go on sale Thursday, June 27 at 10 a.m. PT and people can register to get access to a pre sale starting the same day at 9 a.m. PT.

In other news LCD Soundsystem will be performing a residency in Los Angeles this fall, Jamie xx has released the song “Life,” which features special guest Robyn and Justice will be performing at the Hollywood Bowl later this year.