LCD Soundsystem Announce 12 Show Residency At Knockdown Center

Following sold out residencies in 2021, 2022 and 2023, LCD Soundsystem has announced its return with a 2024 New York City residency that will consist of 12 shows over three weekends at Knockdown Center in Queens. After last year’s successful run of shows at the venue, the 2024 residency will further explore the potential of the Knockdown space, which is expanding to include a variety of live openers, nightly after parties that feature DJ sets from special guests, a DFA Records swap meet, an on-site iteration of the Michelin-starred Four Horsemen wine bar and more.
Tickets for all 12 shows will go on sale to the general public beginning Thursday, September 26 at 10:00 a.m. ET. through AXS.com. Visit youarehere.
LCD Soundsystem’s returning residency is produced by The Bowery Presents, as part of the company’s 20th anniversary celebration. As Bowery celebrates 20 years, American Express has been a proud partner of The Bowery Presents for over 15 years by providing presale ticket access and perks at select The Bowery Presents events.
LCD Soundsystem 2024 NYC residency dates at Knockdown Center
Thursday, November 21
Friday, November 22
Saturday, November 23
Sunday, November 24
Thursday, December 5
Friday, December 6
Saturday, December 7
Sunday, December 8
Thursday, December 12
Friday, December 13
Saturday, December 14
Sunday, December 15
Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna