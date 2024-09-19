LCD Soundsystem Announce 12 Show Residency At Knockdown Center

Home News Cait Stoddard September 19th, 2024 - 1:17 PM

Following sold out residencies in 2021, 2022 and 2023, LCD Soundsystem has announced its return with a 2024 New York City residency that will consist of 12 shows over three weekends at Knockdown Center in Queens. After last year’s successful run of shows at the venue, the 2024 residency will further explore the potential of the Knockdown space, which is expanding to include a variety of live openers, nightly after parties that feature DJ sets from special guests, a DFA Records swap meet, an on-site iteration of the Michelin-starred Four Horsemen wine bar and more.

Tickets for all 12 shows will go on sale to the general public beginning Thursday, September 26 at 10:00 a.m. ET. through AXS.com. Visit youarehere. bowerypresents.com for presale details and further information. American Express is providing access to Amex Presale Tickets™, available for Card Members to purchase before the general public beginning Tuesday, September 24 at 10 a.m. local through Wednesday, September 25 at 10 p.m. local. This is one of the many entertainment benefits American Express Card Members can access across the arts, theater, sports and music through Amex Experiences™.

LCD Soundsystem’s returning residency is produced by The Bowery Presents, as part of the company’s 20th anniversary celebration. As Bowery celebrates 20 years, American Express has been a proud partner of The Bowery Presents for over 15 years by providing presale ticket access and perks at select The Bowery Presents events.

LCD Soundsystem 2024 NYC residency dates at Knockdown Center

Thursday, November 21

Friday, November 22

Saturday, November 23

Sunday, November 24

Thursday, December 5

Friday, December 6

Saturday, December 7

Sunday, December 8

Thursday, December 12

Friday, December 13

Saturday, December 14

Sunday, December 15

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna