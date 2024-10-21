Sean Diddy Combs Named In Five More Lawsuits Including Woman Allegedly Aged 13 At Time Of Incident

Home News Cait Stoddard October 21st, 2024 - 12:18 PM

According to nme.com, five new civil lawsuits have allegedly been filed against Sean Diddy Combs, with the youngest alleged victim being just 13 at the time. According to a new report by BBC News, two men and three women have allegedly filed a civil lawsuits against the hip-hop star at a federal court in New York. They accuse him of allegedly sexually assaulting them at various parties across the U.S.

All five of the new lawsuits allege that Combs allegedly drugged alcoholic beverages at various events, which reportedly made them feel dizzy and nauseous. In several of the alleged suits, Combs is accused of allegedly raping, forcing oral sex or aggressively groping them.

According to the court filings, it is alleged that Combs allegedly raped a 13 year old girl at a VMAs after-party in 2000 and according to another court filing, it claims that the producer allegedly drugged and raped an independent musical artist at a party, which puts forward claims that she allegedly woke up in pain and with imprints on her arms, suggesting she had allegedly been tied with ropes. The third filing sees a man allege that the hip-hop artist exposed himself and grabbed the man’s genitals in a “rough” manner.

The fourth court filing alleges an unnamed celebrity personal trainer saw many high-profile celebrities allegedly engaging in group sexual activities at a party where he was allegedly sexually assaulted by Combs. The alleged incident took place at his Hollywood Hills home in 2022 and the court filings allege that the artist undressed the trainer and performed “non-consensual oral sex onto him.”

The fifth new lawsuit comes from a woman who alleges that she was drugged at one of Combs’ parties and woke up naked on the bed in his hotel room, while Diddy was making a phone call in the corner of the room. Combs was arrested in New York last month and charged alleged with sex trafficking, racketeering and transporting for prostitution. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The artist was later denied bail after offering a $50million (£38.4m) bond and was reportedly placed on suicide watch as he awaits trial. Combs has since appealed against the bail denial and his trial date is scheduled for May 5 of next year.