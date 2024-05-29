Federal Investigators Plan To Bring Sean Combs’ Accusers Before Grand Jury

Home News Heather Mundinger May 29th, 2024 - 12:33 PM

According to CNN, federal investigators are set to bring accusers of music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs before a federal grand jury, signaling a potential indictment by the US Justice Department.

Combs’ multiple accusers have been informed that they may be called to testify before a federal grand jury, marking a significant escalation in the government’s ongoing investigation involving the producer and Bad Boy Records founder. Grand juries, composed of ordinary citizens, play a crucial role for prosecutors by investigating and approving the subpoenaing of documents and witnesses and voting on whether to criminally charge suspects.

Since November, Combs has been named in eight civil lawsuits, seven of which directly accuse him of sexual assault. One lawsuit, filed by his former girlfriend Cassie Ventura, has been settled. Another accuses his son Christian Combs of sexual assault, with Sean Combs allegedly aiding and abetting.

Combs’ homes in Los Angeles and Miami were searched in March. While Combs has continued to deny claims from many of the civil suits, he has not yet responded to all allegations. In December 2023, after four lawsuits were filed against him, Combs posted a denial on social media, calling the allegations “sickening” and said the accusers were “looking for a quick payday.” He stated, “I did not do any of the awful things being alleged.”

Federal agents possess video footage taken inside Combs’ recently searched residences. It is unclear whether said footage was seized during the raids or obtained from individuals questioned during the investigation.

At least one male sex worker, who claims to have been victimized by Combs, has been questioned during the investigation, appearing in footage in federal investigators’ possession. Some lawsuits allege that accusers were recorded having sex without their consent. Combs has not responded to this specific accusation.

Recent lawsuits filed by former fashion student April Lampros and former model Crystal McKinney accuse Combs of drugging them. Lampros claims Combs forced her to take ecstasy and demanded she have sexual intercourse with one of his former girlfriends before raping her.