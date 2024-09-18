Sean Diddy Combs Expected To Appeal Bail Denial Following Arrest On Allegations Of Racketeering & Sex Trafficking

Home News Maleah Rowe September 18th, 2024 - 6:11 PM

Sean “Diddy” Combs has been facing 10 lawsuits, with 9 accusing him of alleged sexual assault, occurring since November of 2023. After recently being allegedly arrested on September 16th in New York for alleged sex trafficking, alleged racketeering and allegedly providing transport for prostitution, Combs pleaded not guilty to these charges a day later. This comes days after Combs was sued for alleged sexual abuse, which was added to the list of lawsuits Combs has been facing over this past year.

Combs’ lawyers attempted to propose a bail package, which included a “$50 million bond co-signed by Combs, his mother and several family members; surrender of his passport; home detention; weekly drug testing; and a visitor log to be submitted nightly to pretrial services,” CNN reports. This bail package was also suggested in an attempt to “sway a federal judge to release Combs while he awaits trial”, due to prosecutors not recommending the release of Combs on the account of an alleged collection of alleged weapons discovered in his bedroom and millions of dollars in his bank accounts that puts him at “flight risk”.

The charges Combs pleaded not guilty to include claims of him allegedly organizing drug-incorporated “freak-offs” that involved his alleged victims, alleged abuse of women around him, and more. His next appearance in court is set to be on October 9th.