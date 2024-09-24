Home News Cait Stoddard September 24th, 2024 - 1:06 PM

According to cnn.com, a woman has allegedly accused Sean “Diddy” Combs and his bodyguard of allegedly drugging and allegedly assaulting her in 2001 and allegedly filming the alleged attack. Thalia Graves allegedly met Combs when she allegedly was 25 through her alleged boyfriend, who allegedly worked at Combs’ record label Bad Boy.

Allegedly around the summer of 2001, while in an alleged vehicle with Combs and Joseph Sherman, his alleged bodyguard and alleged head of security, Graves allegedly accepted Comb‘s alleged offer of an alleged glass of wine, where she allegedly began to feel “lightheaded, dizzy and physically weak.”

Graves allegedly lost consciousness and allegedly later awoke allegedly naked in an alleged studio in Manhattan with her hands allegedly tied behind her back, the lawsuit states. Combs allegedly came into the alleged room and allegedly raped her. The Combs allegedly smashed Graves’ head into an alleged pool table as she allegedly tried to resist, according to the alleged lawsuit. Then, Sherman allegedly and sexually assaulted Graves as she allegedly came in and out of alleged consciousness. It has been allegedly noted that the alleged crimes were allegedly being filmed on video.

At a news conference earlier today alongside attorney Gloria Allred, Graves spoke through tears about how the alleged assault had allegedly damaged her physically and emotionally: “The combination of physical and emotional pain has created a cycle of suffering from which it is so hard to break free. I want to continue on this journey towards recovery and healing. I’m glad that he is locked up, but that’s a temporary feeling of relief.”

The alleged lawsuit is the latest allegation of sexual violence against Combs and follows a week after the artist was indicted on charges of alleged racketeering conspiracy, alleged sex trafficking and alleged transportation to allegedly engage in alleged prostitution. Combs, 54, has allegedly pleaded not guilty to the charges. He was denied bail and will remain in federal detention, a federal judge ruled.