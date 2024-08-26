Home News Cait Stoddard August 26th, 2024 - 8:25 PM

According to cnn.com, Sean “Diddy” Combs is allegedly seeking to toss out a civil lawsuit from Rodney Jones, who earlier this year allegedly sued Comes for alleged sexual assault, alleged sexual harassment and alleged grooming. In an alleged motion to dismiss, filed Monday in the Southern District of New York, Combs allegedly claims that Jones’ alleged lawsuit has no alleged merit and is allegedly designed to reach an alleged monetary settlement and to allegedly garner media attention.

Jones, a music producer and videographer, said in his alleged lawsuit that he allegedly worked with Combs in 2022 and 2023 on his most recent album, Love. Among other allegations, Jones allegedly claims that Combs allegedly did not compensate him for his alleged music producing work, allegedly forced him to allegedly procure and allegedly interact with alleged sex workers, allegedly threatened him and allegedly served alleged alcoholic beverages that were allegedly laced with alleged drugs to alleged guests at alleged parties at his homes.

According to Combs’ alleged motion to dismiss, Jones’ alleged complaint is allegedly a “replete with legally meaningless allegations and blatant falsehoods.” Despite alleged “hyperbole and lurid theatrics,” the new alleged court documents allegedly state that Jones’ lawsuit allegedly “fails to state a single viable claim” that are allegedly against Combs and his alleged business entities, which are allegedly named as additional alleged defendants.

Aside from denying Jones’ alleged claims, Combs also accuses Jones of allegedly using serious allegations against him to allegedly “promote his personal brand and profit from exposure,” by allegedly citing a recent social media post where Jones allegedly spoke about his alleged lawsuit against Combs and allegedly was laughing and smiling in the video. An alleged source close to Combs told CNN that Jones and his attorney, Tyrone Blackburn, allegedly received an alleged cease and desist that was allegedly related to the alleged social media video.

Jones’ attorney, Blackburn, allegedly told CNN that Combs’ alleged motion to dismiss is allegedly “delay tactic” and allegedly “nothing more than a billing exercise by Combs’ latest set of attorneys who are clearly attempting to fill their pockets.” Blackburn allegedly said that his client’s alleged lawsuit is full of alleged evidence.