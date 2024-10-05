Charli XCX Confirms Star-Studded Features On Brat Remix Albums Including Bon Iver, Julian Casablancas, The 1975 & More

Home News Cristian Garcia October 5th, 2024 - 10:28 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

Charli XCX has announced a deluxe remix album titled Brat and it’s completely different but also still brat, set for release on October 11, 2024. This album features an impressive lineup of collaborators, including Ariana Grande, Julian Casablancas, Bon Iver, The 1975, Tinashe and many more.

This remix album follows Charli XCX’s successful Brat album and her co-headlining Sweat Tour with Troye Sivan. The tour, which commenced in September 2024, has been praised for its dynamic performances and has solidified Charli XCX’s status as a leading figure in modern pop music. Her newly announced remix album Brat and it’s completely different but also still brat is her victory lap as the years draws to a close.

The album comprises 16 tracks, blending previously released remixes with the new collaborations. Notable tracks include “Guess” featuring Billie Eilish, “Girl, So Confusing” featuring with Lorde and “Talk Talk” featuring Troye Sivan are set to be appear alongside the newly announced tracks.

In the lead-up to the album’s release, Charli XCX’s team has been unveiling lime green “Brat” billboards in various cities, each revealing the name of a featured artist. These billboards have appeared in locations significant to the respective artists, such The 1975 in Manchester, Bon Iver in Minneapolis and Julian Casablancas in New York City. Joining in with mentioned guests on the album are The Japanese House, Bladee, Caroline Polachek, Shygirl, Jon Hopkins and Bb trickz.

With such a diverse array of contributors appearing on the album, fans can eagerly await the release of Brat and it’s completely different but also still brat as it approaches its release date this October.

Brat and it’s completely different but also still brat will release on October 11, 2024 via Atlantic.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz