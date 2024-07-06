Charli XCX Invites Caroline Polachek Onstage To Perform “Welcome To My Island” At Roskilde

Home News Skylar Jameson July 6th, 2024 - 3:00 PM

After an iconic performance of “1999” with Troye Sivan this year in London, Charli XCX shares the stage for another duo performance. Charli XCX and Caroline Polachek are both on the lineup for Roskilde, a festival in Denmark. Charli invited Polachek to perform in her set, where the pair duetted their and George Daniel’s remix of “Welcome To My Island,” whilst dancing the Macarena, as reported by Stereogum. During the performance, both artists wore futuristic black outfits with trendy black boots.

Charli and Polachek previously sang this song together last year in April, during a performance at Coachella. Rumors have also been stirring that there may be an upcoming remix of Charli’s song “Apple” from her new album, Brat, featuring Polachek. The remix is being suspected due to a lot of apple emojis being in Instagram comments, along with Charli revealing that Polachek was the inspiration behind “Apple.” The “Apple” remix suspicion comes off the heels of Charli releasing the remix of her new track “Girl, So Confusing” with fellow singer-songwriter, Lorde.



It will sure be exciting to see how Charli continues Brat summer!

Watch Charli and Polachek perform “Welcome To My Island” at Roskilde:

WELCOME TO MY ISLAND BITCH! pic.twitter.com/F22eoJUP5L — Info Charli XCX (@infocharlixcx) July 5, 2024

Photo Credits: Boston Lynn Schulz