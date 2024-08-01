Charli XCX Teams Up With Billie Eilish On New Rendition Of “Guess”

Home News Cait Stoddard August 1st, 2024 - 3:37 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schultz

According to billboard.com, artist Charli XCX has teamed with Billie Eilish for a new cover of the song “Guess” and in the new music video, creates the lyrics at a house party, where everyone starts throwing their underpants in the air. Then, Eilish busts through the party in a tractor with her verse: “Charli likes boys but she knows I’d hit it,” she playfully sings to the camera, as the duo roll around in a street full of undergarments.

XCX confirmed the collaboration on Instagram earlier this week and In the clip, the singer calls up the “Lunch” singer before the song’s electronic beat comes pounding in. “Hey Billie, you there?” she asks, before showing a brief clip of the two of them collapsing on top of a pile of bras.

Fans first began speculating that Eilish would be the surprise guest on the new track when XCX teased a new collaborative version of the song, with her special guest’s face cropped out of the photo. Eilish has been wearing rings lately and fans immediately placed their bets that the “360” singer tapped Eilish for the guest spot.

The original version of the track comes off the deluxe version of XCX’s album Brat, which has so far peaked at number three on the Billboard 200. The album is also dominating the Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart, with 16 of the deluxe version’s 18 tracks currently landing on the chart dated August 3.

