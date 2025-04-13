Zedd Invites Maren Morris Onstage For Performance Of “The Middle” During Coachella Weekend One Set

Home News Khalliah Gardner April 13th, 2025 - 10:44 PM

Lights all night featuring Zedd. Taken on December 29th at Fair Park in Dallas. Photographed by Mehreen Rizvi.

During the first weekend of Coachella, an event renowned for its vibrant energy and eclectic performances, the electrifying performance by celebrated DJ and music producer Zedd took an exciting and unexpected turn. Known for his high-energy sets and infectious beats, Zedd mesmerized the audience with his dynamic music. However, the experience was elevated to new heights when country-pop star Maren Morris made a surprise appearance on stage, joining him for a special rendition of their hit collaboration, “The Middle.” Morris’s presence was an exhilarating surprise for the festivalgoers, instantly becoming one of the standout moments of Zedd’s set. The unexpected collaboration between the country-pop sensation and the electrifying EDM maestro left festival attendees buzzing with excitement.

Maren Morris, an artist celebrated for her powerful vocals and remarkable cross-genre appeal, added an extra layer of magic to the already catchy tune, enchanting the Coachella audience and leaving them cheering for more. As she passionately belted out the lyrics, the chemistry between Zedd and Morris was palpable, demonstrating why “The Middle” has remained a favorite since its release. This track, which masterfully blends elements of pop, dance, and country, perfectly showcases the versatility of both artists and their extraordinary ability to create a genre-defying hit that resonates with a diverse audience. Morris’s dazzling performance highlighted her impressive range and stage presence, making a significant impression on the crowd.

Witnesses at the event, captivated by the unexpected collaboration, quickly took to social media to share their excitement. Fans flooded Twitter with clips and photos of the unforgettable performance, capturing the moment in all its glory. One dedicated fan account, @MarensGIRLs, captured the excitement of the crowd as Morris took the stage alongside Zedd. The tweet, which quickly gained traction and visibility, perfectly encapsulated the electric atmosphere. It read, “Maren Morris absolutely slayed at Coachella with Zedd! The energy during ‘The Middle’ was off the charts!” Such enthusiastic responses further underscored the impact of the performance, showcasing how it resonated deeply with those in attendance.

Morris’s surprise appearance is a testament to the ongoing popularity and enduring appeal of “The Middle,” a track that continues to resonate with audiences across the globe. This electrifying performance at Coachella has undoubtedly added another remarkable chapter to the song’s enduring legacy, solidifying its place as a modern classic. The spontaneous collaboration not only delighted fans but also exemplified the evolving landscape of modern music, where artists from diverse backgrounds and genres come together to create memorable and genre-blurring moments for audiences worldwide.

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi