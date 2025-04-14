Lizzo Debuts New Song “Don’t Make Me Love You” Live on SNL

Home News Juliet Paiz April 14th, 2025 - 12:28 AM

According to Stereo Gum, Lizzo hit the Saturday Night Live stage this weekend and surprised everyone with a brand-new song called “Don’t Make Me Love You.” The emotional ballad was a big shift from her usual fun, upbeat style. Instead, she slowed things down, performing with just a piano and strings behind her.

Wearing a flowing black gown and standing in soft lighting, Lizzo delivered a heartfelt performance that felt intimate. The song talks about falling for someone even when you don’t want to and the pain that comes with it. Her voice was strong but filled with emotion, the crowd stayed quiet as they were hanging on to every word she sang.

Fans praised her on social media after the show for being so open and showing a different side of herself to the world, proving that vulnerability can mean strength. Many said it was one of her best performances ever.

Lizzo also joined in on the comedy that night, playing a Trump family member in a funny White Lotus sketch. But it was her new song that really became a highlight of the night. With “Don’t Make Me Love You,” Lizzo reminded everyone of her versatility as an artist.

Last month Lizzo shared a new single titled “Still Bad” along with a music video. For this song the chorus reads “I don’t need him. I need a drink.” In February Lizzo went into a new era with a title track titled “Love in Real Life.”