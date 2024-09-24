Charli XCX Joined By Lorde & Addison Rae For “Girl, So Confusing” & “Von Dutch” During NYC Show

Home News Cait Stoddard September 24th, 2024 - 3:54 PM

According to nme.com, Lorde and Addison Rae were the special guest performers during Charli XCX‘s and Troye Sivan‘s joint Sweat concert in New York on September, 23. XCX and Sivan brought their co-headlining tour to Madison Square Garden in New York and the past editions of the tour, saw the two musicians having a habit of bringing out special guest performers to join them onstage for several songs.

But this time, Rae and Lorde joined XCX and Sivan to perform the songs “Girl, So Confusing” and “Von Dutch.” Later on in the night, Lorde surprised fans in attendance by coming out on stage dressed very similar to XCX and together, the two performed their remix of “Girl, so confusing.”

📹| Addison Rae (@whoisaddison) en el show de Charli XCX presentando Von Dutch Remix. pic.twitter.com/Q761l0j2y8 — Addison Rae Argentina (@addisonraeAR) September 24, 2024

The Sweat Tour will continue for another month, by making stops in Toronto, Phoenix, Los Angeles and other venues, before wrapping up in Seattle on October, 23. Visit here for any remaining tickets.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz