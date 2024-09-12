Charli XCX Teams Up With Troye Sivan For New Version Of “Talk Talk”

Home News Cait Stoddard September 12th, 2024 - 3:40 PM

Today, Charli XCX “Talk Talk” featuring troye sivan, which will featured on Brat and it’s completely different but also still brat, a brand new version of XCX‘s critically acclaimed album, released on Friday, October 11 through Atlantic Records. As a whole, the song is great by how the instrumentation shakes the background with a catchy dance vibe, while both vocalists serenades the ears with powerful melodies.

XCX released her sixth studio album, BRAT in June, where it has become the most critically acclaimed album of the year. BRAT has also well and truly made its mark on the cultural zeitgeist, the audacious campaign has seen the artist cause roadblocks around the world with her pop-up “PARTYGIRL” DJ sets, break the internet with viral videos and surprise collaborations with the likes of Billie Eilish, Lorde, Addison Rae, Robyn, Yung Lean, Julia Fox, Chloë Sevigny, and Rachel Sennott.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz