Aftershock Announces 2024 Lineup Featuring Slayer, Iron Maiden, Slipknot & More

February 28th, 2024

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvardo

th year with its biggest lineup yet. The 4-day destination festival will feature the only U.S. festival play for Aftershock returns to Discovery Park in Sacramento, CA October 10-13 for its 12year with its biggest lineup yet. The 4-day destination festival will feature the only U.S. festival play for Iron Maiden , the exclusive West Coast performance for Slayer –one of only three shows in nearly 5 years–Slipknot as one of the number one requested bands and the first Aftershock appearance for Mötley Crüe , making it an event not to be missed.

The ultimate destination for hard rock and heavy metal enthusiasts will include back-to-back headlining performances from Slayer and Pantera (Thursday); Slipknot and Five Finger Death Punch (Friday); Iron Maiden and Judas Priest (Saturday); and Mötley Crüe and Disturbed (Sunday). In addition, Aftershock will feature four full days and nights of performances from top artists including: Evanescence, Breaking Benjamin, Staind, Falling in Reverse, Till Lindemann, Rise Against, Halestorm, Seether, Dropkick Murphys, Flogging Molly, Mastodon, Anthrax, Architects, Tom Morello, Cypress Hill, Ministry and many others.

“Get ready Sacramento…” says Danny Wimmer of DWP. “This is the biggest Aftershock lineup we’ve ever curated, and the largest rock and metal festival ever put together in California. See you in October…unless I see you in May.”

Visit Sacramento President and CEO Mike Testa also adds “We couldn’t be more excited that Sacramento has become synonymous with the largest rock festival on the West Coast. The city is ready to welcome fans for four days packed with more than 130 bands and unforgettable live music experiences.”

Single day and weekend General Admission and VIP passes for Aftershock are on sale now starting as low as $10 down at the festival’s website

