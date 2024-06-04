Poppy Shares Melancholic New Single “New Way Out”

Home News Cait Stoddard June 4th, 2024 - 2:00 PM

According to consequence.net, Poppy has shared her new single “New Way Out,” comes ahead of the artist’s upcoming summer tour supporting Thirty Seconds to Mars and follows up her recent collaborative singles with Bad Omens “V.A.N” and Knocked Loose “Suffocate.” Constantly changing genres, Poppy settles into a modern pop metal sound on “New Way Out,” which is about self-growth and pulling oneself back from the edge.

While listening, electro mix percussion is met with huge stadium rock chords and a decisive pop vocal melody during the verses. Also the choruses brings a nu metal vibe, while Poppy’s voice rages over more a melancholic key: “‘Cause they push to pull me down/ And I’m forced to face who I’ve become/ The silence screams so loud/ I caught myself before the bottom… I need a new way, give me a new way out.”

Poppy‘s latest ditty reflects on her collaborative single “Dead Flowers” with HEALTH, which exercised a shared affinity for industrial, pop and metal.

