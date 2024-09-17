Poppy Returns With Versatile New Single & Video “They’re All Around Us”

Home News Cait Stoddard September 17th, 2024 - 1:18 PM

Today, artist Poppy has shared the single and video of “They’re All Around Us” and as a whole, the music is great by how Poppy uses her deep and dominant vocals to share her deep feelings, while the instrumentation shakes the background with a heavy dose of face-smacking metal music. As for the music video, each scene shows the artist performing “They’re All Around Us” in storybook form.

According to Revolver, the song is the second Poppy track this year that finds the artist collaborating with former Bring Me the Horizon member Jordan Fish, who co-produced the song. Previously, the duo delivered the “New Way Out” single together. In addition to Fish’s contribution, former Fever 333/current House of Protection guitarist Stephen Harrison co-wrote “they’re all around us.”

