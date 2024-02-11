Eric Hilton Shares Cinematic New Single “Poppy Fields”

Home News Skyy Rincon February 11th, 2024 - 4:32 PM

In mid-January, pioneer of downtempo electronic music, Eric Hilton had announced the release of his brand new album Sound Vagabond which is set to arrive later this month on February 23rd. The Thievery Corporation’s co-founder has offered listeners a taste of what can be expected from the forthcoming record with the release of lead single “Midnight Milan,” the dreamy track “Closer” and most recently, the cinematic “Poppy Fields.”

Speaking on the process of creating the album, Hilton offered, “This record is like a sound collage, with 60% samples and 40% live instruments. Sampling off old vinyl records is great, but there are obvious licensing and clearance headaches. Public sample libraries are a fantastic resource; you dig through a lot of hilarious garbage, but I’m astounded by the nuggets you can find. You can find specific instruments in any given key, and then the challenge is chopping them up, recontextualizing and integrating them with the track you’re making.”

Hilton released his latest album Corazón Kintsugi in September 2023 in collaboration with Natalia Clavier. In 2022, his record Lost Dialect arrived along with Ceremony in 2021, The Impossible Silence, Infinite Everywhere, and Thievery Corporation’s Symphonik in 2020.

Rob Garza of Thievery Corporation has also released his own solo work over the years including 2018’s “Your Calling” and “Velvet Coffin,” 2019’s “Where The Moon Hides” and 2021’s “Something That’s Different” and “Summer Is Ours.”