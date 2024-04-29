Poppy Joins Knocked Loose For Live Debut Of “Suffocate” During Sick New World Set

Home News James Reed April 29th, 2024 - 4:42 PM

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva

American hardcore band Knocked Loose have recruited Poppy to live debut their collaborative single “Suffocate” at Sick New World.

Last week, Knocked Loose released “Suffocate” featuring Poppy. The track marks the third single from the hardcore band’s upcoming third album You Won’t Go Before You’re Supposed To, which is due for release on May 10 via Pure Noise.

This is the first time that “Suffocate” has been performed live, as Poppy joined the band onstage in Las Vegas halfway through the set.

Elsewhere during their set, Knocked Loose performed a tight career-spanning set that consisted of hits such as “Counting Worms,” “Everything Is Quiet Now” and “Billy No Mates.”

Prior to releasing “Suffocate,” Knocked Loose released the lead single “Blinding Faith” in February to accompany the album’s introduction, followed by “Don’t Reach For Me” in March.

Poppy has been on a roll in terms of collaborations with “Suffocate” coming after she joined metalcore band Bad Omens on “V.A.N.” earlier this year. The track marked her first release since dropping her latest album Zig in October last year.