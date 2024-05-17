Sean Diddy Combs Seen Allegedly Attacking Cassie In Newly Revealed Surveillance Video From 2016

Home News James Reed May 17th, 2024 - 12:55 PM

CNN recently published surveillance footage from a Los Angeles area hotel which was captured back in March 2016 that appears to show Sean “Diddy” Combs allegedly physically assaulting his girlfriend at the time, the pop and R&B singer Casandra Elizabeth “Cassie” Ventura. The footage comes from the InterContinental Hotel in Century City, according to CNN.

The footage calls back to allegations that Cassie made in her since-settled lawsuit against Diddy. In the case, Cassie claimed that Diddy allegedly “became extremely intoxicated and punched [her] in the face” at the hotel. The singer claimed she “tried to leave her hotel room,” while Diddy was asleep, “but as she exited, Mr. Combs awoke and began screaming.” She claims he allegedly followed her into the hallway of the hotel while yelling at her. Cassie went on to allege that “he grabbed at her, and then took glass vases in the hallway and threw them at her, causing glass to crash around them as she ran to the elevator to escape.”

Cassie filed her lawsuit against Diddy in back in November. The matter was settled the day after it became public, with Diddy’s attorney commenting, “Mr. Combs’ decision to settle the lawsuit does not in any way undermine his flat-out denial of the claims. He is happy they got to a mutual settlement and wishes Ms. Ventura the best.”

Cassie’s lawsuit led to more lawsuits against Diddy, who is facing numerous claims of alleged sexual assault and more. There is also a federal investigation into the rapper and hip-hop mogul for alleged sex trafficking. Diddy has denied allegations of wrongdoing.