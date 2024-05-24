Sean Diddy Combs Accused Of Four Alleged Instances Of Sexual Assault In New Lawsuit

Home News James Reed May 24th, 2024 - 1:45 PM

Sean “Diddy” Combs has been sued again by a woman who claims that he allegedly sexually assaulted her. April Lampros filed her lawsuit in a New York court on May 23. She is being represented by Tyrone A. Blackburn, the attorney who is also representing Rodney Jones Jr. in his alleged sexual assault lawsuit against Diddy.

Lampros claims that she allegedly had “four terrifying sexual encounters” with Diddy, and that the producer “had a terrible temper” that she claims lead to him allegedly threatening to allegedly harm her.

Lampros claims that her “first horrific sexual encounter” with Diddy occurred in New York in 1995. She claims that, he had allegedly pressured her to drink at a bar before taking her back to a hotel room and allegedly raping her.

The second alleged assault allegedly took place in a New York parking garage. Lampros claims that Diddy allegedly forced her to perform oral sex. The third alleged assault allegedly took place at Diddy’s New York apartment in 1996. She claims that Diddy allegedly forced her and Kim Porter, “to take ecstasy” and allegedly have sex with each other while Diddy watched. She also claims that Diddy also allegedly forcibly penetrated and allegedly raped her that night. The fourth alleged assault allegedly occurred after Diddy’s apology when he allegedly “violently grabbed her and [allegedly] forced himself onto her.”

Lampros is suing Diddy for alleged battery, alleged assault, alleged sexual assault, alleged negligent infliction of emotional distress, and an alleged violation of New York’s Victims of Gender-Motivated Violence Protection Act.

Sean “Diddy” Combs has been sued many times over the last couple of months for alleged sexual assault. CNN recently released hotel surveillance footage of Diddy that appears to show him allegedly physically assaulting his former partner Cassie in 2016. Diddy posted an apology video, and Cassie thanked people for their support in a public statement.