Sean Diddy Combs’ Hulu Reality Show Plans Canceled Following Sexual Assault Allegations

According to variety.com, artist Sean “Diddy” Combs’s plans for a reality shows has been allegedly cancelled by the streaming service Hulu because of the alleged multiple sexual assault lawsuits against Combs. The alleged reality show was allegedly being developed with the alleged title Diddy+7, which was allegedly being produced by James Corden’s production company Fulwell 73.

The first alleged lawsuit against Combs was allegedly filed on November 16 by Cassandra Ventura who alleged that Combs had allegedly raped and beat her over a period of a decade. Though Combs allegedly denied any wrongdoing, the two parties allegedly settled the alleged law suit one day later.

Allegedly less than a week later, Joi Dickerson-Neal alleged in a suit that Combs allegedly“drugged, sexually assaulted and abused” her and that allegedly she was the victim of “revenge porn” that was allegedly created and distributed by the rapper. A third alleged lawsuit came from a Jane Doe who allegedly claims that Combs and R&B singer Aaron Hall allegedly took turns raping her and her friends at Hall’s apartment sometime between 1990 and 1991.

Then another Jane Doe allegedly came forward and allegedly claimed that Combs, Bad Boy Entertainment president Harve Pierre and a third man allegedly raped her when she was allegedly 17. On December 6, the day the fourth alleged lawsuit was filed, Combs posted on Instagram by saying, “ENOUGH IS ENOUGH. For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy. Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday. Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth.”

